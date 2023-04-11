Magoffin Co. woman indicted for exploiting a vulnerable adult

FRANKFORT, Ky (WYMT) - A Magoffin County woman was indicted for exploitation of an adult on April 6.

In a news release, Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Courtney Arnett, 31, of Stambaugh, is accused of exploiting “the finances of a vulnerable adult”.

She is charged with one felony count of knowingly exploiting an adult, and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Both charges are class C felonies.

Cameron’s office says the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit investigated the case before presenting it to the Magoffin County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.