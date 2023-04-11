LMPD confirms downtown Louisville shooter legally purchased AR-15-style rifle

Greenberg
Greenberg(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been confirmed that the downtown Louisville shooter used a semi-automatic rifle rifle during the shooting.

Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell from the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon had legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle.

The announcement was made during Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg’s Tuesday update of the downtown shooting that occurred Monday.

Louisville Mass Shooting Previous Stories
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Hospital - Generic
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
(Source: pexels.com)
Church of mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss
Josh Barrick's church family remembers his life at a vigil Monday evening.
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Old National Bank releases statement after employees killed in mass shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin responds to Louisville’s latest tragedy
WAVE 3 News Exclusive: Whitney Austin makes steps to become responsible gun owner

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case