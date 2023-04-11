Issues and Answers: Mountain Association President Peter Hille

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Peter Hille, President of the Mountain Association. Hille has served as President since 2015.

Before that, he was the Director of the Brushy Fork Institute of Berea College, working in leadership and community development throughout Central Appalachia for 22 years.

Hensley and Hille talked about the upcoming East Kentucky Leadership Conference in Hazard which is focusing on long-term recovery after the flood. They also discussed some of the work Hille is doing at the Mountain Association.

You can watch the full episode above.

