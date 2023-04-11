‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting

Neighbors said the shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, lived at a home on Taylor Avenue for about a year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working to learn more information about the motive behind a mass shooting that happened in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Old National Bank on Main Street. Police said four people were killed as well as the gunman.

Nine others were injured in the shooting, three of them being Louisville police officers. One of the officers has been listed in critical condition.

Police said the gunman was 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon. Sturgeon was employed at Old National Bank, but officials aren’t sure what his motive was.

WAVE News reporters went to the home of the suspect and spoke to neighbors, who said Sturgeon and the man he shared a home with were “good neighborhoods and seemingly nice people.”

“Can’t say nothing really bad about the guy,” neighbor Kera Allgeier said. “Very quiet, soft-spoken. They invited us over a couple of times for cookouts during summer, you know, very friendly. I just don’t understand.”

Neighbors said Sturgeon lived in the Camp Taylor home for about a year.

Officers were seen entering the home following the incident and leaving with what appeared to be a computer and boxes of material now considered evidence in a mass killing case.

