High pressure means beautiful weather continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been an absolutely beautiful start to the work week throughout the mountains as strong high pressure continues to control the forecast. The sunshine looks to continue as we head toward midweek.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The ol’ persistence forecast continues as we venture through our Tuesday evening. Plenty of clear skies outside as we watch high pressure overhead. That will keep lows pleasantly cool in the middle to upper 40s overnight.

The great thing about a persistence forecast is that is persists...right on into tomorrow! Sunshine once again as we head into our Wednesday. Highs are comfortably warm yet again into the middle to upper 70s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows not far from 50º.

Late Week and Beyond

Dry weather continues into the day on Thursday, but we will start to see clouds increase as another disturbance works toward the region during the day and high pressure slides off to the east. This will help us warm up a bit more with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’re distinctly cloudier into Thursday night as lows only make it into the middle 80s.

Showers return as we head into the day on Friday as the first in a series of weak disturbances moves in. Highs still look to make it into the middle 70s. We’ll get a brief break from the showers for most of Saturday as highs climb back up into the lower 80s before more showers work in along a cold front on Sunday. Those will work through early in the day as highs fall from the middle 60s overnight back into the 50s during the day. We’ll keep these clouds and showers around to start next week thanks to a spinning cutoff low nearby. Highs look to stay in the 60s early next week.

