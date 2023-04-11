High pressure continues to dominate, nice stretch of weather rolls on

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be another day in paradise with our weather forecast. If you didn’t yesterday, be sure to get out and soak up some Vitamin D today.

Today and Tonight

It will be another chilly morning with some spots potentially dropping into the upper 30s and most staying near the 40-degree mark. Temps will soar as the sun comes up and we will head back into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. I am personally a fan of this weather. Not too hot, not too cold.

Tonight, clear skies will drop us back into the mid to upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Our nice stretch of weather will continue for at least two more days, but the sunshine will continue to do its job and heat up our days even more as we head toward Thursday. Wednesday is my perfect forecast: Sunny and 75. That’s literally what it is supposed to be. Not only is that a great country song, but it’s also a great forecast. We will drop into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday night. Thursday looks fantastic again with highs getting close to 80. We will add a few more clouds in Thursday night, but it looks like we stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Friday is our next best chance for rain, but scattered is a word I want you to remember. It will not be an all-day washout rain, but it will be around at times. I think we see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies too. Highs will drop a little with the rain, but still stay in the mid-70s.

Those pesky showers stick around on Saturday, but temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s. We could see a cold front move in on Sunday. It wouldn’t bring us a lot of rain, but it’s the better of the three days to see more wetness along with a pretty good temperature drop. As of now, it looks like highs would be around midnight and drop through the day. Stay tuned on that one.

Keep enjoying the sunshine for now!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
LMPD: 5 dead, 8 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 4 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 4 p.m. Forecast - 4/10/23
Sunny skies
High pressure brings us sunny skies, warmer temperatures