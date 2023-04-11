High pressure continues to dominate, nice stretch of weather rolls on

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be another day in paradise with our weather forecast. If you didn’t yesterday, be sure to get out and soak up some Vitamin D today.

Today and Tonight

It will be another chilly morning with some spots potentially dropping into the upper 30s and most staying near the 40-degree mark. Temps will soar as the sun comes up and we will head back into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. I am personally a fan of this weather. Not too hot, not too cold.

Tonight, clear skies will drop us back into the mid to upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Our nice stretch of weather will continue for at least two more days, but the sunshine will continue to do its job and heat up our days even more as we head toward Thursday. Wednesday is my perfect forecast: Sunny and 75. That’s literally what it is supposed to be. Not only is that a great country song, but it’s also a great forecast. We will drop into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday night. Thursday looks fantastic again with highs getting close to 80. We will add a few more clouds in Thursday night, but it looks like we stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Friday is our next best chance for rain, but scattered is a word I want you to remember. It will not be an all-day washout rain, but it will be around at times. I think we see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies too. Highs will drop a little with the rain, but still stay in the mid-70s.

Those pesky showers stick around on Saturday, but temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s. We could see a cold front move in on Sunday. It wouldn’t bring us a lot of rain, but it’s the better of the three days to see more wetness along with a pretty good temperature drop. As of now, it looks like highs would be around midnight and drop through the day. Stay tuned on that one.

Keep enjoying the sunshine for now!

