Final home in Perry Co. housing project goes to flood survivor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fifteen families now call the Gurney’s Bend subdivision home, including one flood survivor.

The final home in the new subdivision was bought by a flood survivor.

Governor Andy Beshear was among several leaders who attended a celebration for the subdivision on Tuesday.

The Housing Development Alliance created the subdivision. The organization’s assistant director, Chris Doll, said Tuesday’s celebration was a long time coming.

“It is great, it is wonderful to have these 15 houses built and finally occupied, to sell the last one is a great thing,” Doll said. “It is heartwarming to know that each of these 15 families has a safe, affordable, energy efficient place to live.”

Doll added that it is important to keep homes like these affordable in the community.

“In order to keep these affordable, we work with a number of partners, and making affordable homeownership available to working class folks is incredibly important,” he said.

Doll said the price of building homes has greatly increased during the past few years, but he says thanks to grants, partners, donations, and most importantly, the community, new homes are being built and new memories are being made.

Doll said they are continuing to build new homes for flood survivors.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
GURNEYS BEND
HDA MINIPAC
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County
In the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville, police at the University of Kentucky want to...
UKPD holding active agressor training on campus