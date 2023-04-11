FBI seeking tips on downtown Louisville mass shooting

FBI Headquarters in Louisville, KY.
FBI Headquarters in Louisville, KY.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville is seeking more information on Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

The shooting happened Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the Old National Bank location at 333 East Main Street.

Local FBI agents responded to the scene, with the organization saying it would be assisting Louisville Metro Police in its investigation.

FBI Louisville created a website to help gather information in Monday’s shooting.

Five people have died and eight people were injured in the shooting. The suspect died at the scene after exchanging gunfire with police, however, police have not revealed the circumstances in the shooter’s death.

LMPD confirmed the shooter used an AR-15 in the shooting and had purchased the weapon legally from a Louisville dealer.

Bodycam footage of the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

