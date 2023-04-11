Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school

By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington.

It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School at Polo Club Blvd. and Passage Mound Way.

We’re told the crossing guard was taken to UK Hospital to be treated for what was described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was shut down while crews worked the scene.

Police say, at this time, they do not believe criminal charges will be brought against the driver. However, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

