Corbin men arrested on alcohol-related charges, one arrested for shoplifting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Walmart off of Exit 29 in Laurel County after a shoplifting complaint was made.

When Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Josh Velasco were on their way to Walmart, they learned a man had allegedly walked out of the store with a grill along with other items totaling in $144.65.

Deputies were told that the man was getting into a car and attempting to leave.

When Deputy Walker located the car and conducted a traffic stop, he detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver.

The driver was identified as William Smith, 57, of Corbin, who was under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license and had previously been charged with DUI in Virginia.

Deputies then arrested Smith charged him with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; driving on a DUI suspended license – first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.

A passenger in the vehicle was also determined to be under the influence and wanted on an outstanding warrant.

This individual was identified as Raymond Earl Smith, 62, also of Corbin.

Raymond Smith was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. In addition, he was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence.

The two men were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

