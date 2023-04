CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Bret Michaels is set to bring his 2023 Parti-Gras Tour to Eastern Kentucky!

The concert will be July 27 at the Corbin Arena, and it will also feature Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets at the Corbin Arena box office or here.

