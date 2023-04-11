All “A” Classic moving to Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2024 Kentucky All “A” Classic basketball tournament has found a new home in Corbin.

Chairperson of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Gary Munsie released a statement saying, “The organization will be conducting the 2024 Statewide Basketball Tournament at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.”

The tournament is slated for January 24 through January 28.

Previously, the tournament was hosted by Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

