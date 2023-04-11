All “A” Classic moving to Corbin

The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.
The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2024 Kentucky All “A” Classic basketball tournament has found a new home in Corbin.

Chairperson of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Gary Munsie released a statement saying, “The organization will be conducting the 2024 Statewide Basketball Tournament at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.”

The tournament is slated for January 24 through January 28.

Previously, the tournament was hosted by Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Chairperson of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Gary Munsie announces All "A" Classic Tournament...
Chairperson of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Gary Munsie announces All "A" Classic Tournament moving to Corbin.(Chairperson of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Gary Munsie)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Kentucky and Louisville are both ranked in the top five of the AP preseason men's basketball...
Kentucky-Louisville baseball game postponed
Zybek Sports Camp at Leslie County
Leslie County hosts Zybek Sports
Pulaski County Stadium lit up in honor of Andrew Dodson
Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe declares for NBA Draft, leaves door open for return