Woman dies following explosion at mobile home

Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion.
Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has died following an explosion at a mobile home in Mingo County on March 29, according to the Fire Marshal.

Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion. Officials confirm Coleman died on Saturday, April 8.

Kermit Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Williamson said it only took them a few minutes to get to the mobile home on March 29, but by the time they did, Coleman was covered in burns.

Williamson said the explosion was so powerful, it sent glass from the trailer into the baseball field parking lot across the street.

According to the Fire Marshal, the fire has been ruled undetermined because of significant damage.

Further information has not been released.

