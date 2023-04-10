UK launching study into health effects from East Palestine chemical disaster

UK researchers launching study into health effects from East Palestine chemical disaster
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are launching a study following the East Palestine, Ohio chemical disaster after a train derailment.

Crews started a controlled burn to prevent chemicals in the cargo from exploding. They leaked into the air and the Ohio River.

UK is launching a study on the short and long-term health effects on residents.

“To know how far spread the symptoms are for the community. a lot of attention has been around the 1-miles, 2-mile radius of the site, but I want to launch a tracking survey that will go way beyond the 1-mile, 2-mile radius,” said Dr. Erin Haynes, director of UK Center for Environment.

They are looking for people to participate from nine different counties in Ohio and West Virginia. The survey asks questions about their experiences during the evacuation, concerns about exposures and health symptoms, including stress.

They plan to follow those who participate to see how symptoms and concerns change over time.

