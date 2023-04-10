Training for search and rescue team quickly turns to actual rescue

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Facebook(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A regular training for the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team quickly turned into an actual rescue this weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the team received a call from Menifee County Dispatch stating a hiker was injured near Eagles Point Buttress on Douglas Trail.

Officials say while the woman’s exact location was not known at the time of the call due to spotty cell phone service, an advance team started moving toward the last known location while a second team brought the rest of the gear needed for a rescue.

The team found the victim just west of the Eagles Point Buttress area with an ankle injury which they treated with a vacuum splint.

The team then carried the woman about one mile to where her husband was waiting. She was then taken to Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester. No word on her current condition.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 8 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman found dead following Golden Alert
Police Tape
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired from car
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 8 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunny and nice start to the new week
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Crews battle brush fire in Boyd County