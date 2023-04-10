Sunny and nice start to the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly start to this Monday. Most of the region is under a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

Today and Tonight

After the cold start to the day, the sunshine will quickly heat us up to around 70 this afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful spring day across the mountains.

Tonight, clear skies will take us down to near 40 with some of the sheltered valleys possibly dropping into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will keep us dry Tuesday through Thursday and keep sunny skies firmly in place. Highs will start in the low 70s on Tuesday and work their way toward 80 by Thursday. I think our skies stay mainly clear at night through Thursday when a few clouds try to roll in. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid-50s.

Our next best chance of rain is Friday afternoon as a disturbance starts to work its way back toward the region. Temps will dip a little bit with the rain chances but should still be in the mid-70s.

Some spotty rain chances will follow us into the weekend ahead of our next front that could impact us early next week. Highs will spike in the upper 70s on Saturday before dropping to around 70 on Sunday.

Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

