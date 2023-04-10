LMPD: 5 dead, 6 injured including officer from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect ‘neutralized’

By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed five people have died from an active shooting in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday morning.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg advised everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Around 10:15 a.m., police said there is no longer an active aggressor threat and that “the suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Police confirmed five people have died and six people have been injured and taken to the University Hospital. One of the injured victims includes an LMPD officer.

No other details have been provided.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene. Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he is heading to Louisville now.

LMPD is expected to give an update on this investigation shortly.

