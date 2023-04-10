President approves disaster declaration after March storms

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(MGN Online / President Biden / Twitter)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for much of the Commonwealth Monday afternoon.

The declaration is intended to help after the state endured severe storms on March 3-4.

The declaration provides access to federal funding for state and local governments and some private nonprofit organizations that can be used on a cost-sharing basis to help pay for specific recovery related repairs.

Some of the communities included in the declaration are: Clay, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Martin, Owsley, Powell, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties.

The approved declaration states:

Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from March 3 to March 4, 2023.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Ms. Myra M. Shird of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION MEDIA SHOULD CONTACT THE FEMA NEWS DESK AT (202) 646-3272 OR FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

