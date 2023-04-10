Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeast Kentucky woman is facing charges and a family member is facing new ones after officials find one was trying to smuggle drugs into the other one in jail.

Earlier this month, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Whitley County Jailer following an incident where one of the guards at the detention center was approached to help bring drugs and other contraband inside.

On Saturday, deputies with the department and staff at the jail worked together to stop those efforts and ended up arresting the mother of an inmate who was already locked up on other charges.

Stephanie Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, is charged with conspiracy to promote contraband, bribery of a public servant, trafficking in controlled substances and possession of marijuana.

James Muse, 31, also of Williamsburg, was already in jail and is now facing new charges of promoting contraband, bribery of a public servant and trafficking in controlled substances. He was already facing murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence charges from another case.

Lawson is set to appear in court on Monday while Muse will appear in court on May 1st.

