Mingo County woman dies following explosion at her home

Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion.
Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A woman has died following an explosion at a mobile home in Mingo County.

Sandra Coleman, also known as Kay, was sent to the hospital with severe burns on the day of the explosion back in late March.

Officials confirm Coleman died on Saturday.

Kermit Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Williamson said it only took them a few minutes to get to the mobile home on March 29th, but by the time they did, Coleman was covered in burns.

Williamson said the explosion was so powerful, it sent glass from the trailer into the baseball field parking lot across the street.

According to the Fire Marshal, the fire has been ruled undetermined because of significant damage.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

