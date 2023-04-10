Louisville officer who responded to Standard Gravure massacre speaks on downtown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A retired officer with the former Louisville Division of Police who responded to the 1989 massacre at Standard Gravure spoke with WAVE News on Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank.

William Ball was one of the first officers on scene at the workplace shooting back on Sept. 14, 1989. Eight people died and 12 people were injured in the shooting, one of the deadliest mass shootings in the commonwealth’s history.

Ball said there needs to be more enforcement on gun laws already in the books to help prevent situations like these from occurring.

“One of the things that the city needs to look at is how many convicted felons are arrested again with a gun possession, and how many times do they just keep going through the system,” Ball said.

Four people have died and nine others were injured in Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank on East Main Street. Police said the shooter also died, though the circumstances in the shooter’s death are not confirmed.

No information on the shooter has been confirmed by officials.

Ball said Monday’s situation is similar to many other mass shootings, and after 34 years, nothing has changed in terms of arguments for and against gun control.

“I think now that we’ve had so many of these shootings, officers are kind of prepared in some sort of ways that can happen,” Ball said. “Today they are better equipped for the officers to get things like counseling.”

Louisville Metro Police said additional details on Monday’s shooting are expected as investigation continues.

