Leslie County hosts Zybek Sports

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County hosted Zybek Sports for a day of standardized athlete tests, Saturday, April 8.

The tests include height, weight, hand size, and wing span measurements as well as multiple works out including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and shuttle run.

“You know it’s really big this is going to allow them to figure some of their numbers when it comes to speed 40-time, vertical, L-drills, different types of drills like that same ones they test actually in the NFL at the combine so it will allow them to see where they’re at as individuals,” said Leslie County head football coach, Eddie Melton.

The test results get posted and verified so that colleges and even pros can view the athletes’ stats. They also help the athletes of Eastern Kentucky see where they stack up with the rest of the country.

“What we’re doing with these athletes is exactly what we’re going with all the division one college and the professionals so we can really show these athletes how they compare,” said Zybek Sports owner, Mark Weinstein. “It doesn’t matter where they live and I think it’s a great example of using the athletes here because let’s face it you are a little more remote than other athletes in California are let’s say and they’re doing the exact same test so it doesn’t matter where you live or gender race or anything.”

Spearheading the event was former Leslie County player Trent Asher who by doing these combines received nearly a dozen college recruitment letters.

“It’s very wholesome to able to bring something like this back to Leslie County to give back not only to Eastern Kentucky but the mountains itself,” said Asher. “It just feels really good to know you can bring something like this and give them the opportunity that some kids never had.”

