Kentucky-Louisville baseball game postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the tragic shooting in Louisville on Monday afternoon, the rivalry game between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 10 Louisville has been postponed.

According to a joint release from the two universities, the programs mutually agreed to postpone the game scheduled to be held Tuesday at Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium.

The two are still scheduled to meet on April 25 in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.