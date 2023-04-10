Kentucky-Louisville baseball game postponed

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the tragic shooting in Louisville on Monday afternoon, the rivalry game between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 10 Louisville has been postponed.

According to a joint release from the two universities, the programs mutually agreed to postpone the game scheduled to be held Tuesday at Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium.

The two are still scheduled to meet on April 25 in Lexington.

