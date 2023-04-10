‘Just stabbed him once’: Man charged in Powell Co. murder says he ‘just snapped’

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged with stabbing another man to death is telling us about the crime from jail.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to a home on Frames Branch Road, where they said they found Jason Smith, 29, dead in the kitchen.

Devin Hall was charged with killing Smith. Hall was taken to the Powell County Detention Center, where WYMT was able to talk with him. This is part of that conversation:

Hall: “Just stabbed him once.”

Pendleton: “You stabbed him once?”

Hall: “That I remember anyway. Hard to remember anything.”

Hall said he “just snapped” early Sunday morning when Smith and his ex-girlfriend came to his home on Frames Branch Road.

Hall: “They pulled up before I did. So they were already there. Sitting outside when I pulled up from work. Was just talking and stuff.”

Police said Smith died of a single stab wound.

Hall told us from jail he fears he will never get to see his 9-year-old and 5-year-old children again because of what happened.

Hall: “My life is over. Ain’t nothing coming. I don’t have the girls in my life. I have no life.”

Hall’s arrest early Sunday followed what neighbors described as police flooding the area to look for him.

The murder happened just more than one week after Hall was arrested on a burglary charge.

Court papers said Hall was accused of chasing his ex-girlfriend into the manager’s office of a gas station to get away from him.

He is accused of unlawfully trying to get to her to attack her. He reportedly ran off when he was told the police were coming. He was released from jail the same day on “release on recognizance.”

Police also charged Tonya McKinney, 56, with complicity to commit murder. A state police citation said she provided some kind of liquid in an attempt to burn the body. She is also charged with failing to call the police about the situation.

Police said Smith’s body was discovered after 3 a.m. on Sunday, and Hall was arrested about 7 hours later.

