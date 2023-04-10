High pressure brings us sunny skies, warmer temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues across the region for much of the work week, but we are tracking our next rain chance by Friday.

Tonight through Tuesday night

The forecast remains very quiet in the short term. We stay dry tonight under a mostly clear sky. Again, overnight lows will be chilly. We fall into the upper-30s.

Another picture-perfect day is on tap for Tuesday. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Into Tuesday night, mostly clear conditions stick around. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

Warming Up For Midweek

Temperatures continue to warm by the middle of the work week.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s, while lows fall into the upper-40s.

Our “copy and paste” forecast sticks around into Thursday. Highs soar into the upper-70s and lower-80s by Thursday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Lows only fall into the mid-50s as clouds increase by Thursday night.

Be sure to enjoy this fantastic weather across the region because the pattern begins to change by Friday and the weekend.

Extended Forecast

Our next rain chance looks to be on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures continue to be warm. Highs reach the lower-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

We are tracking another weather system by late Saturday and early Sunday. We are still too far away to know specifics, but just a First Alert, showers may be possible by Saturday night and Sunday morning.

