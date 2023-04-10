Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested

Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY(KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs Facebook)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have identified the suspected shooter in an Evarts Sunoco gas station shooting as Gerald Smith, 32, of Harlan.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs posted to Facebook that Smith was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault.

The man shot in the leg was identified as Braydon Shanks, 21, of Evarts. He was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident that occurred between two men who were arguing in the parking lot

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman found dead following Golden Alert
Police Tape
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired from car
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sandra (Kay) Coleman was sent to the hospital with severe burns the day of the explosion.
Mingo County woman dies following explosion at her home
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
UK launching study into health effects from East Palestine chemical disaster