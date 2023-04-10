Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have identified the suspected shooter in an Evarts Sunoco gas station shooting as Gerald Smith, 32, of Harlan.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs posted to Facebook that Smith was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault.

The man shot in the leg was identified as Braydon Shanks, 21, of Evarts. He was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident that occurred between two men who were arguing in the parking lot

