EKY summer camps helping kids affected by flood

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH Foundation has sponsored five Eastern Kentucky counties to participate in Camp Noah.

Each camp will have 50 kids and the total price for the five camps was $127,500 or $25,500 each.

Angela Bailey with the ARH foundation said that she saw a need for this camp and wanted to help.

“There are children all over eastern Kentucky that are experiencing a lot of trauma because of the flood and the change it has made in their lives,” she said.

Missy Allen, Director of Special Projects for Floyd County, said the camp is designed to help kids overcome trauma from natural disasters.

She added that while doing research, they found that the camp was in western Kentucky in late 2021.

“One of the projects that we had identified was through the Lutheran social services which was called ‘Camp Noah,’ and they actually had these camps over in western Kentucky after the tornadoes,” she explained.

Allen said that after every ‘big rain,’ children re-live their experiences from the flood.

“And especially for these children, the fear of ‘oh no are we going to lose everything again,’ so we have to identify and realize that this is a big concern,” she added.

Bailey said that this camp will be important for kids having trouble processing their emotions.

“To allow these children to tell their stories, to process their emotions, and to learn resiliency skills all while having fun, doing arts and activities, doing all that what we hope will be a great week this summer,” she said.

Allen said that they are continuing to look for funding expenses for travel and food.

She said to find out if your child is eligible to attend, contact your local long term recovery group.

