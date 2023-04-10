Crews battle brush fire in Boyd County

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.(Cannonsburg Fire Department)
By Kimberly Keagy and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Boyd County.

The fire broke out along a hillside in the 9100 block of Midland Trail in Cannonsburg.

Officials with the Cannonsburg Fire Department said crews worked for several hours Sunday night to contain the fire.

The Cannonsburg Fire Department, Summit-Ironville Fire Department, and the Kentucky Division of Forestry were all called to the scene.

