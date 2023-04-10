1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital from the second downtown shooting on Monday.

The second shooting was reported at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) at 8th and Chestnut streets.

LMPD said that the shooting was outside and the suspect left before officers arrived. Police confirmed that JCTC is not under an active shooter threat. There is no word on the suspect.

JCTC said in a statement campuses have been closed for the day and that the shooting occurred outside a campus building.

“All Jefferson Campuses are clear and closed for the day out of respect for those involved in shootings that have occurred today in our City.

We can confirm there was a shooting OUTSIDE of the Technical Campus Building A, and there is no active aggressor on our campuses. All Jefferson campuses are clear with the exception of the Technical Campus, which will remain on lockdown due to police protocol.

When more information is available, we will provide it.”

There were four people killed and eight injured in the first shooting downtown on East Main Street. The suspect from that shooting is dead.

