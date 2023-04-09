Tracking a stretch of dry, mild weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you liked the weather today, then you will love the forecast for the next few days! High pressure keeps us dry and mild for much of the upcoming work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Another chilly night is on tap across the mountains as we close out Easter weekend. Low temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning, so another Frost Advisory is in place. Be sure to protect your plants, and you may need some extra time on your Monday morning commute. We stay dry tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Frost Advisory (WYMT Weather)

We remain dry on Monday under plenty of sunshine. It will be chilly in the morning, but high temperatures rebound into the upper-60s by Monday afternoon.

The forecast does not change much into Monday night. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Staying Dry & Mild

This warming trend continues into Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s, while lows fall into the lower-40s.

Beautiful conditions stick around on Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures creep into the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

Our “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. Temperatures soar into the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows only dip into the mid-50s.

Our Next Rain Chance

The weather pattern looks to change by the end of the week. Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a partly sunny sky. We remain warm. Highs top out in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

An isolated shower or two may be possible on Saturday, but models are trending drier to kick off next weekend. Again, temperatures look to reach the upper-70s by Saturday afternoon, while lows only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

