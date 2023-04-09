Police investigating gas station robbery

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Barbourville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at the Bimble BP gas station just south of Barbourville.

They said the robbery happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

After an investigation, officials said a man dressed in all black went into the store, showed a gun and took all of the money from the cash registers.

They added the man left the store and went toward KY-1304.

If you have any information, you can call the Barbourville Police Department at 606-546-3441.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.