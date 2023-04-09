Police investigating gas station robbery

Robbery Investigation
Robbery Investigation(Barbourville Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Barbourville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at the Bimble BP gas station just south of Barbourville.

They said the robbery happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

After an investigation, officials said a man dressed in all black went into the store, showed a gun and took all of the money from the cash registers.

They added the man left the store and went toward KY-1304.

If you have any information, you can call the Barbourville Police Department at 606-546-3441.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Judge, wife dies
Explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Mobile home explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe declares for NBA Draft, leaves door open for return

Latest News

Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse
Several families came out to enjoy the event without fear of their children being overstimulated.
City of Pikeville celebrates Easter with sensory-safe egg hunt
Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman found dead following Golden Alert