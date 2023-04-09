Perry County churches gather for Easter sunrise service

Perry County Easter sunrise service
Perry County Easter sunrise service(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun rose over the mountains, but the air was a bit chilly for Easter Sunday morning.

For churchgoers in Hazard, a colder morning was not going to stop them from gathering.

“It shows people’s faith. They’re getting up early and being true to their Lord and savior,” First Baptist Church member Doug Hensley said.

Some church members said showing up early is the least they can do considering the meaning of Easter.

“Taking on our sins and giving us redemption from them, justification, and now that we’re alive, we worship a risen savior,” First Baptist Church member Rick Sturdivant said.

After experiencing the July 2022 flood, gathering for an early morning service in the cold was symbolic for overcoming recent trials.

“We’re not in the best of shape in our country now, and we had the flood this past summer. You know, the Bible’s probably being fulfilled as far as the coming of Christ. So, you know, I guess we need to get ready,” Doug Hensley said.

As they prayed and worshipped, thoughts of the cold faded away and their minds were focused on what they gathered for -- redemption.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman found dead following Golden Alert
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Mobile home explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police

Latest News

Police Tape
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired from car
Leslie Co. RV Park set to officially open April 21st
A man in Powell County has been arrested and charged with murder.
Suspect captured in Powell County death investigation
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions