Perry County churches gather for Easter sunrise service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun rose over the mountains, but the air was a bit chilly for Easter Sunday morning.

For churchgoers in Hazard, a colder morning was not going to stop them from gathering.

“It shows people’s faith. They’re getting up early and being true to their Lord and savior,” First Baptist Church member Doug Hensley said.

Some church members said showing up early is the least they can do considering the meaning of Easter.

“Taking on our sins and giving us redemption from them, justification, and now that we’re alive, we worship a risen savior,” First Baptist Church member Rick Sturdivant said.

After experiencing the July 2022 flood, gathering for an early morning service in the cold was symbolic for overcoming recent trials.

“We’re not in the best of shape in our country now, and we had the flood this past summer. You know, the Bible’s probably being fulfilled as far as the coming of Christ. So, you know, I guess we need to get ready,” Doug Hensley said.

As they prayed and worshipped, thoughts of the cold faded away and their minds were focused on what they gathered for -- redemption.

