Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired from car

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were allegedly fired from a car.

Deputies said they responded to Right Fork Maces Creek near Rooster Road Sunday afternoon.

They said “several shots” were fired from a silver car. They added a man was inside the car, and he was wearing a hoodie.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

If you have any information, you can call Perry County Dispatch at 606-436-5464.

