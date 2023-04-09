Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired from car
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were allegedly fired from a car.
Deputies said they responded to Right Fork Maces Creek near Rooster Road Sunday afternoon.
They said “several shots” were fired from a silver car. They added a man was inside the car, and he was wearing a hoodie.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
If you have any information, you can call Perry County Dispatch at 606-436-5464.
