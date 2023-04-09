Leslie Co. RV Park set to officially open April 21st

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, outdoor tourism has taken the region by storm.

One more Eastern Kentucky county is adding itself to the mix, introducing a new project that officials estimate will be a huge benefit to the county’s economic development.

“I’m always convinced that we have the most beautiful place on earth to live and we recently became a trail town officially,” said City of Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. “We have a bunch of active trails, we’re working on that, and so this RV park is going to be a great thing for us.”

The Leslie County RV Park is set to open Friday, April 21.

The park’s owner Rick Cole said 350 RV spots have already been rented to people from out of state.

“Its an RV park with 27 acres, we’ve built a store building here, there’s 250 acres of land where you can ride your four wheeler on, there’s ponds, just different activity things,” Cole said. “What we’re planning on doing is we want to build something that promotes community.”

Along with giving Leslie Countians and those beyond Leslie County more outdoor activities to enjoy, officials said this endeavor is expected to impact the county financially as well.

“We’re looking forward to having an economic upswing because people that come here and tour and camp, they’ll be buying things from us. Everything matters, like gas, Pepsi, beer, whatever people buy will help our economy. Everything we can sell will help us, so I’m looking forward to that,” Joseph said.

Cole said a grand opening event will be held at the park on the 21st to serve as an opportunity for the community to gather and to learn more about what the park has to offer.

