Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions

Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senator Reginald Thomas said when he first saw the news about the representatives from their neighboring state Tennessee, he felt shocked and disbelief. He said that feeling dissipated very quickly.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this video play over and over again throughout history, so I’m not surprised,” Senator Thomas said.

After two representatives from what people are calling the “Tennessee Three,” were expelled from the Tennessee legislature Thursday, lawmakers in the Bluegrass are speaking out.

“What these young men were doing, is something that is so important and so necessary to address, and for lawmakers like me to take action to stop,” he said.

Senator Thomas said this was an act of bigotry and that the capitol is the “people’s house.”

“Anytime and every time you feel challenged or threatened of having your rights taken away, you need to speak up,” Senator Thomas said.

During the Kentucky legislative session, one controversial anti-trans bill was passed (SB 150). There were rallies and heated debates inside and outside of the capitol. Some people even getting arrested inside the senate chambers. While Senator Thomas says this is an issue, he doesn’t believe the state would ever go as far as expulsion.

“We have our differences in the senate, but I will say this about my senate president, that I know really well. I always found him to be a fair person in terms of giving everybody a right to speak and making sure everybody gets heard,” Senator Thomas said.

He said there can be no tolerance for hate or bigotry in government.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman found dead following Golden Alert
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Mobile home explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to...
Suspect captured in Powell County death investigation
Robbery Investigation
Police investigating gas station robbery
Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse