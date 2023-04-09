Easter egg hunt held by Governor Beshear at the Kentucky State Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of families came to the state capitol to take part in the First Family’s Easter egg hunt.

Families across the commonwealth joined Governor Beshear on the south lawn of the state capitol. Children ran around the “egg filled” grass, filling up their baskets.

There was food, and activities and even the Easter bunny greeting the families.

Many in attendance said it meant a lot see so many people from different places join together for the holiday.

After a legislative session that caused a lot of heated debates inside and outside of the capitol, Governor Andy Beshear said it’s important for families to feel comfortable and safe across the state.

“For all the kids running around, they want to make sure they can take them to a doctor or a dentist with all this candy. They want to make sure they’re safe at home, and make sure they’re getting the best education. If you see what we see here today, and we act a lot more like this families from all over. They’re just loving each other and being good neighbors, then we can have better sessions too.” Governor Beshear said.

Families said they were happy to spend their Easter outside at the capitol.

Seeing the excitement in our children’s eyes is what makes days like today so special. Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated Easter with us at the Capitol. I will always be grateful for memories like the ones we created together. pic.twitter.com/j1iYpXIPpK — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.