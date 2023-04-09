Suspect captured in Powell County death investigation

Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to...
Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to Powell County officials.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Officials in Powell County say just before 2:30 p.m. Devin Hall of Frames Branch was arrested and taken into custody.

He’s being transported to the Powell County Detention Center. At this time, it is unclear what charges he is facing.

According to Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes the capture including a lengthy standoff and a short pursuit.

Kentucky State Police, Clay City Police Department, Powell County Sheriff’s Department and Stanton Police Department were all a part of the investigation.

ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to Powell County officials.

Law enforcement has advised that everyone in the area of Frames Branch and Hardwicks Creek stay inside and keep their doors locked. If you see a male in this area wearing jeans and a blue hoodie, you’re asked to contact local authorities immediately.

There are several law enforcement agencies in the area on-foot and in vehicles.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you as more information becomes available.

