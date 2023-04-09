Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is investigating after an alleged student with the J.B. Speed School of Engineering posted videos featuring animal abuse on social media.

WAVE News received several emails detailing the disturbing videos involving baby chicks. The videos were shared by a man who claims to be a student with the university.

The university said in a statement they are aware of a video possibly showing the chicks being abused.

“We take reports of occurrences like this very seriously,” UofL said in an Instagram story. “After hearing about this off-campus incident, the university immediately relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.”

The man allegedly posted multiple pictures and videos to his social media with the J.B. Speed School of Engineering tagged.

In an Instagram story posted after the original videos were shared, the man claims that the chicks were robotic and that he programmed them.

