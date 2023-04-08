Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a deputy jailer was among two people arrested on drug trafficking and other charges.

Catron said the investigation started on Friday after they received a tip of a woman bringing drugs to the Wayne County Detention Center and allegedly giving it to the deputy jailer.

The woman was later identified as Paige R. Sturgis.

Sheriff Catron added the deputy jailer, Tracy Smith, would bring the drugs inside the Detention Center and give it to an inmate.

Friday evening, investigators watched the transaction between Sturgis and Smith on the Wayne County Detention Center property.

Once the car drove away, officials pulled the car over at the intersection of Jim Hill Service Road and KY-90 Bypass.

Deputy Jailer Smith was searched inside the Detention Center, and officials said they found three Suboxone tablets inside a tobacco can.

Tracy Smith was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, promoting contraband and official misconduct. She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Paige Sturgis was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and promoting contraband. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.