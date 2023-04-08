Pikeville Community Kitchen Easter giveaway brings baskets to families

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen provided hundreds of Easter baskets to families Friday, teaming up with first responders in the city.

The event provided baskets of goodies to families, offering an Easter-themed grab and go gathering. Those involved said it was a chance to share love and help families in need kick off Easter weekend with a little charity.

“We’ve done this for over five years and this is something that we really, really love doing,” said Meghan Kiser. “So excited when we see those kids grab those baskets, because we know this might not be something they would receive on a normal Easter, But it’s something that we’re able to provide and we’re glad to do it.”

First responders from the Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department helped in the event, handing out baskets and chatting with those in attendance. Kiser said it is always a great way to interact with families, bringing the first responders to the front of the line.

“It’s a way to introduce our firemen, police officers, EMTs. and some of the people from the Pikeville commerce as well,” she said. “To just come together and introduce ourselves to the kids and show them love the love of Christ and just have a fun time.”

The event is one of many the kitchen orchestrates over the year, saying they like to go bigger and better for Christmas and Easter because the holidays mean everything to the church.

“There’s a lot of people that help contribute to this, because if it wasn’t for them it wouldn’t be nearly as great as it is now,” Kiser said.

