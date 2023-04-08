Golden Alert issued for Whitley County woman

Whitley County woman is missing.
Whitley County woman is missing.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help finding a missing woman.

Police say Stephanie Patterson has not been seen since 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Patterson, 48, is white with short brown hair. She was last seen walking away from her home on Grove Road in Corbin while wearing a black jacket with a hood, red pants and brown boots.

Officials say the woman has a disease that requires medicine, but it was not taken before she went missing.

Anyone that has information about where Patterson might be is recommended to call the Whitley County Dispatch Center at 606-549-6017.

