A frosty start to Easter Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frost Advisory is in place for Sunday morning as temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Tonight through Sunday night

The forecast turns quiet across the region as we are tracking a stretch of dry weather. Clouds begin to clear out through tonight and that will allow temperatures to quickly fall. We wake up in the mid-to-upper-30s by Sunday morning, so some frost will be possible.

A fantastic Easter Sunday is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, but we rebound into the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon.

We remain dry, mostly clear and cool into Sunday night. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s, so more patchy frost may be possible.

Awesome Weather Sticks Around

Most of the upcoming work week looks dry, mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

We get even warmer on Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Again, lows fall into the mid-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-70s, while lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Be sure to get out and enjoy this awesome stretch of weather!

Extended Forecast

Thursday also looks dry, mostly sunny and warm. Highs look to soar into the upper-70s by Thursday afternoon. Lows only fall into the lower-50s by Thursday night.

We are tracking our next rain chance by Friday. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain mild. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-70s, and lows only dip into the mid-to-upper-50s.

