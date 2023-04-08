Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The lights at football stadiums across Eastern Kentucky were expected to remain off for a few more months. Instead, they were lit up to honor the life of Andrew Dodson.

Dodson spent three hard-fought seasons with the Pulaski County Maroons, leaving a lasting impact on those around him that spanned distance and rivalries.

Stadiums across the Bluegrass state were lit up when a game would normally kick off, and left on for 80 minutes.

