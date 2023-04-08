Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The lights at football stadiums across Eastern Kentucky were expected to remain off for a few more months. Instead, they were lit up to honor the life of Andrew Dodson.

Dodson spent three hard-fought seasons with the Pulaski County Maroons, leaving a lasting impact on those around him that spanned distance and rivalries.

Stadiums across the Bluegrass state were lit up when a game would normally kick off, and left on for 80 minutes.

❤️🧵Our hearts go out to the family of Andrew Dodson tonight. Several football fields all over the mountains have taken time to light up their stadiums to honor him.



Pulaski County: pic.twitter.com/YucuHt2ZMb — WYMT SportsOT (@SportsOT) April 8, 2023

The lights were on for 80 minutes tonight at Roy Kidd Stadium in memory of Pulaski County’s No. 80, Andrew Dodson 🙏#E2W | #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/aWdI0RnNQg — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) April 8, 2023

