What will sports betting look like at Keeneland?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Friday is the opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland, but now that sports betting has been signed into law and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will oversee these new regulations, how will Keeneland adapt and look by the spring meet of 2024?

“It impacts Keeneland in a very positive way. We were very pleased and a little bit surprised that it passed, so we were very happy that Governor Beshear and the legislature saw fit to put the Commonwealth on an even keel with the other states around us,” said Keeneland Director of Wagering and Development Jim Goodman.

Goodman says the new law allows each of the nine horse racing tracks across the Commonwealth to have a separate physical location for sports betting. Goodman says the details on that part are still being worked out, so right now, we don’t know if a sports betting building will be constructed on Keeneland’s property or at another racetrack location.

“our campus won’t look any different. We don’t want to modify Keeneland for sports gambling. That’s one thing I want to make clear.” said Goodman. “Keeneland is an iconic institution. It looks and feel like a quality racetrack. Nothing is going to change there.”

Sports betting will be legal on June 28.

“I think the only thing I say safely is that it would be very unlikely it happens in June,” said Goodman.

After June, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will have up to six months to make sports betting a reality.

Goodman says change is coming fast, but Keeneland will make sure it is on top of all the new rules and regulations that are coming down the stretch.

“We feel confident I hope people understand that Keeneland does things the right way,” Goodman said.

Goodman says Keeneland and the Red Mile will work with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission as soon as it’s feasible to get sports betting underway. He also says he’s happy to see those wagering dollars stay in Kentucky rather than see the money leave the Commonwealth.

