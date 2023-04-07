Tree expert explains frequency of trees falling during severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In less than a month, two severe storm systems knocked over numerous trees throughout Louisville.

A tree specialist says part of the issue is where the trees are planted and how they’ve been maintained.

“A lot of bad things you can do with trees, especially big ones, is planting them in small spaces and damaging the root system,” Executive Director of Trees Louisville Cindi Sullivan said.

Trees Louisville has planted thousands of trees in the city since 2015. The recent series of severe storms have impacted their newly planted trees.

“This is the first time we have what we call leaners,” Sullivan said. “Supersaturated soils, roots that haven’t become established yet, and the severe winds are causing them to lean over or get them to come completely out of the ground.”

On Wednesday, heavy rains combined with strong winds reaching 78 miles per hour were key factors in toppling trees. It was reported trees blocked 13 roads across the city.

”They are just going to fall like that when the ground is saturated and we have strong sustained winds,” Sullivan said.

The National Weather Service said the winds in Newburg reached 90 miles per hour. Every two to three years, Sullivan recommends getting a certified arborist to prune trees. She said this helps trees sustain storm conditions.

“What that does is allows that wind through the tree and not get caught by it, so it won’t feel like that loading is what we call it,” Sullivan said.

Trees need plenty of room to grow for the root system, which is essential for trees’ overall health. Sullivan said about 8 feet minimum is needed to plant an oak tree, which is something experts didn’t know prior.

“Fifty or 100 years ago, which are a lot of the trees that are coming down now, we didn’t use the best urban management forestry practices,” Sullivan said. “We put trees that are going to get really large with really large root systems in very narrow green verges.”

Many of the uprooted trees don’t have extensive root systems holding them in place. Damaged or diseased trees are quicker to fall in severe weather conditions.

Sullivan said maple trees are more likely to get a fungal disease through their root system.

”If you have utility work done, or you are putting a new pipe or electricity and going too close to the trunk of that tree, that’s going to sever roots and that’s going to allow them to be more susceptible to disease problems fungal infections. It’s also going to weaken that root system on one side,” Sullivan said.

Local tree companies are slowly catching up from the storm system in early March. They said it could take two weeks for an estimate on services.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.