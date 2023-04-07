Tracking stray showers to start the weekend, plenty of sunshine on Easter Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a gloomy end to the work week. Mostly cloudy skies and stray showers look to linger into Saturday, but the forecast looks awesome for Easter Sunday!

Tonight through Saturday night

Dreary weather continues across the region to close out the work week. We stay mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s. A stray shower will be possible, especially near the KY/TN/VA borders. However, most of the region should stay dry.

Into Saturday, the forecast does not change much. We stay mostly cloudy and temperatures remain below average. Highs only top out in the upper-50s. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially over our southern counties. However, most of the region looks to stay dry.

We begin to clear out by Saturday night. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Because of the clear sky, temperatures look to tumble. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s.

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine & Warm Temps

We are tracking a stretch of dry and mild weather across the mountains.

Easter Sunday looks gorgeous! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-60s, while lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Dry weather sticks around into Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the upper-60s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. High temperatures creep into the lower-70s by Wednesday afternoon. Lows only dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s by Wednesday night.

Extended Forecast

The forecast also looks dry on Thursday, but clouds will increase across the mountains. Highs soar into the mid-70s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

We are tracking our next rain chance by Friday. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.