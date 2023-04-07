Three Corbin Redhounds commit to play football with Union College

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky high school football players will stay local for their college career.

Friday morning, Corbin linemen Peyton Jordan and Anthony Myers and linebacker Zayne Hammack sign their letters of intent to play for Union College.

Hammack led the Redhounds with 141 tackles in 2022. Myers ended up with 68 and Jordan had 27.

Hammack also had 43 yards and 2 rushing TD’s as a fullback during his last season with the Redhounds.

