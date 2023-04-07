Three Corbin Redhounds commit to play football with Union College

Corbin linemen Peyton Jordan and Anthony Myers and linebacker Zayne Hammack sign their letters...
Corbin linemen Peyton Jordan and Anthony Myers and linebacker Zayne Hammack sign their letters of intent to play for Union College on Friday.(John Lowe)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky high school football players will stay local for their college career.

Friday morning, Corbin linemen Peyton Jordan and Anthony Myers and linebacker Zayne Hammack sign their letters of intent to play for Union College.

Hammack led the Redhounds with 141 tackles in 2022. Myers ended up with 68 and Jordan had 27.

Hammack also had 43 yards and 2 rushing TD’s as a fullback during his last season with the Redhounds.

We will have more on the signing later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

walmart theft pikeville
Pikeville police looking for suspects in Walmart theft
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Judge dies
wolfe county search and rescue reunion
Mother reunited with son after three children lost on trail in Wolfe County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

Latest News

Knott County Sportsplex
Kentuckiana Hoops to host basketball camp in Knott County
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard (Apr. 5)
Transylvania University celebrates women’s basketball team for winning National Championship
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
WATCH | Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title