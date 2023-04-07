Sensory bins provide contained fun for kids with autism

Sensory bins from "Imagine It!"
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A big playground can be a lot of fun for many kids, but for some, having a more contained space may be more helpful.

“When maybe a child is having an anxiety issue or more of a meltdown, you get it down and it’s something that can help them calm down. Help them just focus on one thing,” “Imagine It!” owner Joscie Kilburn said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Sensory bins are a key tool for contained fun.

“All the different toys, you can see, touch. You can hear the noise of them, and then the tools to work with fine motor, gross motor. It’s for all kids, but it’s special needs specific at the same time,” Joscie Kilburn said.

“Imagine It!” and “The Play House” share a building called “The Make Space.” Kids with different backgrounds can experience fun in different ways.

“That was a major reason why I started The Play House, because I wanted something for children, specifically with special needs, to be able to come in and do. There’s all kinds of things that kids can do, but nothing really super specific for them,” The Play House owner Megan Angel said.

Creating a calming environment to play in has helped kids in a wide range of ages.

“Even older kids that think they’re too old, they come to a birthday party, they think they’re too old for what’s going on, and they’re even digging their hands, playing,” Megan Angel said.

The Make Space is hosting a special needs night once a month. Their next event will be April 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

