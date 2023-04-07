Scattered showers carry us into the first part of Easter weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dreary conditions will continue through Good Friday and into Saturday, but I think you will enjoy Easter Sunday.

Today and Tonight

It is definitely going to be a cooler start to the day than most of us have been used to for the last several days. Overcast skies and scattered showers will plague us for most of the day. I think the further south you are, the better the chance you have to see the rain. Highs will struggle their way into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Tonight, a few spotty showers will hang around and lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Weekend Forecast

The first part of Easter weekend will stay dreary with some morning chances for rain before most of the day is just cloudy. Highs will stay in the 50s, but should get closer to the 60-degree mark. Skies will gradually clear Saturday night as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunshine returns just in time for Easter Sunday, so you should have no trouble making it out to church services or for Easter egg hunts. Temps will rebound back into the upper 60s before falling back into the upper 30s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine will stick around through most of next week and temperatures will stay mild. We start the week near 70 for highs and climb to near 80 by Thursday.

Our next best chance for rain is next Friday. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Have a great weekend!

