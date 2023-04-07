Oscar Tshiebwe declares for NBA Draft, leaves door open for return

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long awaited decision from Oscar Tshiebwe has finally been made.

The Kentucky big man announced on Instagram on Friday evening that he is declaring for the NBA Draft, but retaining his college eligibility.

He joins Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves in the NBA Draft from Kentucky.

Tshiebwe was unanimous National Player of the Year in his first season on the court for the Wildcats in 2021-22. This past season, he led UK with 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

